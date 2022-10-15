Westminster pursuit suspect crashes stolen car, shoots self

A gun fired as the driver of a stolen car crashed while being pursued by police Friday evening in Westminster.

The juvenile male driver was hospitalized following the incident.

Westminster Police Department spokespersons have not released information about the location of the suspect's gunshot wound or his condition at the hospital.

The incident started with a witness who confronted a number of suspects trying to steal a vehicle in the 9100 block of Wadsworth Parkway, according to WPD. The witness reported to police that at least three suspects were involved. Two of them pointed handguns at the witness, then fled in what WPD determined was a stolen vehicle.

WPD officers responded to the area at 6:13 p.m. and encountered the suspect vehicle near 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street - plus a second vehicle, also reported stolen, that was following the original suspect vehicle.

The driver of the first suspect vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic stop, according to WPD, and crashed while negotiating a turn at high speed at 92nd Avenue and Eaton Street.

The injured juvenile male was the only person inside that car.

The second vehicle was later found unoccupied in Denver, per WPD.

No officers involved in the incident fired their weapons, no other injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and no other suspects have been located. WPD's investigation is ongoing.