Westminster police conducting traffic control blitzes to ticket Colorado speeders and those with expired license plates

The Westminister Police Department says that, across Adams County, officers are seeing drivers traveling way too fast on their roadways.

In areas like Highway 36 and sections of Sheridan Boulevard, they see drivers going at least 20 mph over the posted speed limit. Officers say if you're caught speeding, they will ticket you.

During the enforcement, at least four speeders were pulled over at the intersection of Sheridan and Yates in a matter of minutes. Each one was going at least 15 mph over the posted speed limit.

Officers William Kesler and Tyler Tate use light detection and ranging -- or "LIDAR" -- guns to track speeders. The machine uses an infrared laser beam to measure the distance and speed at which a driver is traveling. The laser is pointed at the front of the vehicle, and the machine does the work.

Westminster Police Officer Tyler Tate uses a LIDAR gun to determine motorists' speed and, if they're speeding, he'll pull them over and ticket them. CBS

"We just basically stop people who are going an excessive speed limit," Tate said. "We are looking for those drivers who are doing more flagrant violations. If we stop you, you don't have to get a ticket. It is part of the education that has to do with drivers and change their behavior."

Kesler and Tate say they hear every excuse in the book, but there is never a reason to speed.

"Even though you were going 10 to 15 miles per hour over, you are only covering 30 seconds to maybe a minute off of your timeframe," Kesler said. "The traffic lights are specifically set for the speed limit, and that's how the traffic is controlled. If you were going 20 over, we have to go at least 25 over just to catch up to you."

Both officers say if you are pulled over for going at least 10 mph over the posted speed limit, you're looking at a $190 ticket. If you are caught going 20 to 24 mph over the posted speed limit, you're looking at a $270 ticket. Anything 25 mph and over is more fines and a mandatory court appearance.

Along with speeders, Westminster officers are looking out for people with expired license plates. The department will continue conducting blitzes to get these drivers off the road.