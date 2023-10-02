Westminster police shoot, kill man while responding to disturbance at Skyview Apartments

Police in Westminster shot and killed a man while responding to a disturbance at the Skyview Apartments on Sunday night. Investigators said when they arrived at the apartments, several neighbors were already holding a man on the ground.

Police said the officer tried to de-escalate the situation with a taser but the man showed a handgun. That's when the officer fired his weapon. The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Westminster police said officers had responded to the address of that person five separate times since Sept. 29 for noise disturbances. According to police, each time officers tried to contact the resident, he would not answer the door or speak to officers.

About 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded and asked to speak to the individual but he refused to talk to officers, either by answering the door or the phone.

Just before 8 p.m. the same day, Westminster police received a call regarding an adult male throwing things off a balcony and damaging cars in the parking lot.

Several neighbors intervened and were wrestling with the individual when officers arrived.

Westminster police said officers were wearing body cameras and the investigation into the deadly shooting. An independent investigation into the actions of the officer is being conducted by the 17th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, which is a team made up of investigators from law enforcement agencies in Adams and Broomfield Counties.

The identity of the deceased individual will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.