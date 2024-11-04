Colorado man fighting for life after violent assault: "I don't want to think of losing him"

A Colorado man is still fighting for his life two weeks after an apparent random assault. Westminster police say it happened sometime between 7:20 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 20 near 121st Avenue and Huron Street.

The man's wife is now left to pick up the pieces, as the family faces financial ruin and the loss of its father.

"He's very kind and loving and caring," said Ericka Halte.

Halte says she and her husband, Jonathan "Jonny" George, have been inseparable since meeting.

"I always call him my left-hand man and I'm his right-hand woman because he's left-handed and I'm right-handed," Halte said.

The couple created a blended family before welcoming a baby together, Jonathan Jr., who's now 3 years old.

"He's our gift," Halte said.

The young family had their whole lives ahead of them on Oct. 20, Halte and George's fifth wedding anniversary.

"We were just hanging out, our plans were to watch a couple movies together," Halte said.

Around 7 p.m., George walked to a nearby gas station for cigarettes.

"Which he does quite often and he's always returned, and he never returned," Halte said.

Halte's calls and texts didn't go through, so she assumed George was with family who lived nearby.

"So I just had gone to bed in hopes of waking up with him next to me in the morning," Halte said.

But the next morning, her bed was still empty.

"We just kept calling and calling and calling and finally I got through," Halte said.

On the other end, a nurse told Halte George had been found unresponsive near the gas station and had been life-flighted to St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood.

"I was upset that I went to sleep. I started having a lot of guilt, just- I was so sad that I couldn't be with him, that I wasn't there," Halte said.

He had been badly beaten and left with a traumatic brain injury and six brain bleeds.

"It baffles me that somebody would want to do that. I don't know why. It's sickening," Halte said.

Police don't know who did this to George. Halte believes it was a random attack. She says George's wallet and phone were not stolen.

"There was no defense wounds, no nothing, this was all straight in the head," Halte said. "He's not really one to have confrontations, you know. He's more of a helper than anything."

Westminster Police say George called 911 that night to report a "disturbance" but, since he did not want officer contact, police never responded.

Police are now searching for the person or people who hurt George, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

"He deserves some answers, we deserve some answers," Halte said. "I'm terrified this person who did this to him is still walking the streets. I'm terrified to go grocery shopping, I'm even terrified to walk my dog. Living in the same area, it's crippling."

George was the family's sole provider and did not have health insurance. Halte estimates their medical bills are near $100,000, and she's organizing an online fundraiser to help the family get by.

"Everyday life has been a struggle, trying to figure out what bills to pay, you know, how we're gonna pay those bills," Halte said.

Halte struggles to hold their family together and explain the situation to their young son.

"I've told him 'daddy's very sick, he's in the hospital, the doctors are taking good care of him,'" Halte said.

George has woken up briefly but hasn't been able to communicate.

"Just squeezing my hand or waving to me," Halte said.

For two weeks, she's been by George's side through surgery after surgery. The latest came Sunday when a new brain bleed caused George to need another emergency brain surgery. Doctors have warned her to prepare for the worst.

"I don't want to think of losing him," Halte said.

Halte hopes their story reminds other families to "talk about the hard things," meaning communicate with your partner about end-of-life wishes. It also serves as a reminder about the importance of health insurance.