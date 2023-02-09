Westminster man courted ex-girlfriend by firing bullets into her car

Sixty-two-year-old Michael Thomas Delguidice was sentenced this week to more than ten years in prison.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office (District of Colorado), Westminster police arrested Delguidice on Dec. 5, 2020, after woman found bullet holes in her car. The woman later received a text from Delguidice, her ex-boyfriend, asking her to take a trip with him to a Colorado gambling town.

When the woman refused, Delguidice replied via text to her: "Ready for round two then?"

When police arrived, the woman told them Delguidice was circling her her neighborhood on his motorcycle. Officers found Delguidice sitting on the motorcycle nearby. He was taken into custody and searched.

Michael Thomas Delguidice following his arrest in December of 2020. Adams County Sheriff's Office

In his Delguidice's jacket, officers found 93 grams of methamphetamine inside baggies. Also, a loaded .38 caliber revolver, two speed re-loaders, and $3,405 in cash.

A bag on the motorcycle bag contained a stolen 10mm Glock semi-automatic handgun and ammunition in his motorcycle bag. That 10mm ammunition matched fired casings found near the woman's vehicle.

Delguidice reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in May of 2021, admitting to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He was not sentenced until Tuesday, however. Judge William J. Martinez ordered Delguidice to serve 124 months in prison to be followed by three years of 3 years supervised release.

Delguidice had been sentenced in 2011 to 18 months in the Colorado Department of Corrections for possession of meth.