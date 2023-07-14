Woman killed in suspected drive-by shooting in Westminster

A woman in Westminster is dead after a shooting at a house on 88th Place overnight. That's close to the intersection of 88th Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway.

Police said they think it was a drive-by shooting.

CBS

Five adults and five children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, which was at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

If anyone has any information that could help the investigation they are asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.