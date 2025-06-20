Watch CBS News
Westbound lanes of 6th Avenue closed in Denver after crash involving pedestrian

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Westbound US 6 closed at Sheridan due to crash
Westbound US 6 closed at Sheridan due to crash 01:17

The westbound lanes of 6th Avenue were closed in Denver early Friday morning after a crash involving a pedestrian. The lanes were closed at Sheridan Boulevard.

morning-copter-frame-25141.jpg
Westbound lanes of 6th Avenue were closed in Denver after a crash involving a pedestrian. CBS

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route after the lengthy backups caused by the crash. Traffic was being diverted off westbound 6th Avenue onto North Sheridan Boulevard. 

According to Denver police, the driver stayed on scene after the vehicle struck a pedestrian. 

What led up to the crash is being investigated. 

It is unclear when the lanes will reopen. 

Jennifer McRae

