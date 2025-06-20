Westbound lanes of 6th Avenue closed in Denver after crash involving pedestrian

Westbound US 6 closed at Sheridan due to crash

The westbound lanes of 6th Avenue were closed in Denver early Friday morning after a crash involving a pedestrian. The lanes were closed at Sheridan Boulevard.

Westbound lanes of 6th Avenue were closed in Denver after a crash involving a pedestrian. CBS

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route after the lengthy backups caused by the crash. Traffic was being diverted off westbound 6th Avenue onto North Sheridan Boulevard.

According to Denver police, the driver stayed on scene after the vehicle struck a pedestrian.

What led up to the crash is being investigated.

It is unclear when the lanes will reopen.