Watch CBS News
Local News

Westbound I-70 closed in Colorado mountains due to crash involving 2 commercial vehicles

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Copper Mountain Friday morning due to a crash involving two trucks and spilled diesel fuel.

There's no estimated time of reopening and Colorado Department of Transportation is telling drivers that with a detour in place, they should plan for an additional hour to their drive times due to the crash.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. at Exit 195 near the popular ski destination.

i70-copper-mtn-closure-1-cdot.jpg
Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT says about 65 gallons of fuel were spilled as a result of a ruptured fuel tank on one of those trucks.

The detour takes drivers off I-70 via Colorado Highway 91 toward Leadville and then U.S. 24 back to I-70 around Minturn.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.