Westbound I-70 closed in Colorado mountains due to crash involving 2 commercial vehicles

All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Copper Mountain Friday morning due to a crash involving two trucks and spilled diesel fuel.

There's no estimated time of reopening and Colorado Department of Transportation is telling drivers that with a detour in place, they should plan for an additional hour to their drive times due to the crash.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. at Exit 195 near the popular ski destination.

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT says about 65 gallons of fuel were spilled as a result of a ruptured fuel tank on one of those trucks.

The detour takes drivers off I-70 via Colorado Highway 91 toward Leadville and then U.S. 24 back to I-70 around Minturn.