Wellington town administrator delays water shutoffs amid high water bill concerns in Northern Colorado

After many residents started complaining about the sudden spike in their water bills, the northern Colorado town of Wellington is taking action to help people pay their water bills. The town's board of trustees recently decided to increase the amount of money available for utility grants while also extending opportunities to set up payment plans.

The changes come after some residents saw their water bills leap from $200 per month to, in some instances, more than $1,200 per month.

"I know the water bills are relatively high over these summer months," said Wellington Town Administrator Patti Garcia.

In an interview with CBS News Colorado, Garcia said she sympathized with residents who are experiencing high water bills.

However, she stood by the town government's sentiments that the high water bills are the result of residents using too much water, something many have publicly disputed.

"It is irrigation. We didn't hear from residents (in) January, February, March, April, May or June. But once those June bills hit in July, then we started hearing from people," Garcia said. "So, it correlates to when people turned on their sprinkler systems."

Dozens of residents have reached out to CBS News Colorado to express their frustrations, nearly all of whom are accusing the town of improper billing.

Some have said they saw their water bills exceed more than $750 after the town claimed they used nearly 50,000 gallons for a single-occupant home. Some said they had contractors check their homes for leaks and reduced their water usage and still saw increased bills.

Garcia said the increase is not the town's fault. That's something she said she's "confident" about.

The town recently increased water prices, citing the need to catch up with funding the growth of the town. Elected officials also said the town was trying to renegotiate a contract with their water supplier which has ballooned more than 600% in price over the years.

Town officials said the increased prices will help Wellington catch up on building out their infrastructure, claiming previously elected officials failed to increase prices properly in recent decades.

For years the town has offered a utility grant program, known locally as a "HUG."

"It used to be a $300 maximum," Garcia said.

However, several residents facing the spiked bills said a maximum of $300 a year grant barely made a dent in the increased bill they are experiencing in one month, let alone for several.

So, after public outcry, the town board of trustees decided to increase the amount of money people could receive with a "HUG."

Now, the town will offer those in need three times their average water bill between January and March, or the winter months.

Garcia said she hasn't seen an increase in people using the HUG Grant in recent weeks and months.

"As of the 21st, we've had 13 applications for the year, which isn't a whole lot in comparison to the number of residents we have that have been reporting that they're struggling with their utility bills," Garcia said.

The town was also going to move forward with their regularly scheduled shutoffs for those who fail to pay their water bills. Those are scheduled to take place on the 26th of any given month.

This August, Garcia said she made the decision to not shut off any water to any residents, citing the concerns of inability to pay for many.

Thirty-eight homes were projected to have their water shut off in August. However, the town was able to reach 31 of those households and establish a payment plan.

For the seven homes that were not able to reach a payment plan, their water will continue to work into September. However, Garcia said the town may return to shutting off utilities to those who fail to reach a payment plan or outright payment by month's end.

Garcia said the move comes from personal feelings, not just her professional duty.

"I have a person who has been on the other side of high water bills. I have lived in a community where I have had to call and request payment arrangements and I understand the hardship the residents are having," Garcia said. "I want to do everything that I can in order to help them."

Garcia encouraged people to apply for the HUG grant and said the town is trying their best to educate residents about the options available to cover bills or reduce water usage.

However, many people continue to raise frustrations, some even suggesting they are going to move out of Wellington in order to find a community they can better afford.

The town is trying to renegotiate its contract with its provider but still plans to move forward with an annual 5% price increase in the coming years.

Asked about her response to residents expressing plans or desires to move out of town, Garcia said: "In my mind, I wish I could tell them to just hang on. This isn't going to be like this forever."