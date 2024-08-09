"Wellington is killing its residents," northern Colorado residents say water bills have increased to more than $1,000 a month for some

Many residents in a small but growing town in northern Colorado are accusing the town of increasing water bill rates to levels that are unaffordable, leaving many to wonder if there is a system error while others are contemplating moving. Wellington, a town of nearly 12,000 people, is at the center of the dispute.

The town, which is located just north of Fort Collins, has had issues with its water system for many years now. CBS News Colorado has covered issues from the water quality to the smell and even to the price, since 2016.

The town has seen steady growth in recent years, some describing it as a "commuter town" in which many new residents purchased their homes there in order to have more affordable housing while still working in other major communities like Loveland, Fort Collins and Greeley.

However, as the community has grown, so too have the concerns over the price of water in recent years.

"Our water prices have increased dramatically," said Rose Francis, a resident of Wellington for nearly seven years.

Francis was one of dozens who emailed CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas to express their frustrations with the recent spike in water bills.

Nearly every person who wrote Thomas said their water bills have skyrocketed this year even after they have drastically reduced the amount of water they are using.

"I live in a house by myself with two small dogs," Francis said. "My current bill for this month was $733."

Francis said that $733 bill suggested she used more than 40,000 gallons of water by herself in one month. She said during that billing cycle she had reduced her yard watering significantly, only watering twice per week in order to stay compliant with her HOA. She said she also dropped her water zones to water five minutes less per zone, yet her water bill still increased.

She provided Thomas with several bills she had received from Wellington's water department, showing the same month in 2022 only cost her around $250.

"That is $700 for water," Francis said, noting other utilities are not included in the bill. "I don't know how I am going to pay it. I am going to have to do payment plans."

Dozens of people wrote Thomas with their concerns. Amid dozens of paragraphs of complaints, the following statements summarized a majority of the sentiments received by CBS News Colorado.

"We are paying $600-800 a month in water. We don't waste, we can't. The less we use the more the bill," a resident named Angela wrote. "Wellington is killing its residents."

"It is truly unbelievable what they are charging us for an essential need of water," Bret wrote.

"The town needs to be investigated," Amanda wrote. "We are paying higher rates for water that has a similar smell of a dirty fish tank."

Many emails suggested that the community is nearing hiring legal counsel in order to file a lawsuit against the town.

"Do you feel that may be your next step if there is not a resolution?" Thomas asked.

"I feel like if we can come together as a town, that would be the next step; Because I cannot afford $733 for water," Francis said.

The town declined to have anyone interview Thomas for this report.

However, a spokesperson sent a three page statement that acknowledged they are aware of the outrage, and then explained the increased prices as a way to help catch up with funding the town has needed in order to maintain its infrastructure.

The town said they notified residents before starting a steady increase in prices, saying they told residents there would be a five percent increase in prices each year.

See the full town statement here:

There were also adjustments to the pricing tier system, which continues to increase the price of water for those who exceed certain amounts of water each month.

The town said they have to increase the price of water in order to catch up with the price of their operation, citing the town's previous failure to properly increase water prices in prior decades.

The town suggested residents apply for the Hardship Utility Grant, or HUG, which can provide residents a $300 per year check to help offset some of the demand from their bills. The town also said they are continuing to work with residents to try and find a way to address the issues being raised.

However, not every resident agrees that the town is being proactive.

"They're not helping us, so you guys are," Francis said. "I have had more engagement from (Dillon Thomas and CBS News Colorado) than I have from the utility company or the town. We are all really frustrated. It is hurting us."

Some residents who wrote CBS News Colorado said their water bills have been normal for this time of year in Wellington. However, those who said their bills have been fair also noted they live in and around the older part of Wellington, noting those who are experiencing the spiked prices seem to be more centralized around newer developments.

Some residents have paid out of pocket to have contractors come and check their water systems for leaks, only to learn there are not any. Some have suggested the problem may be rooted in the smart meters the town has been rolling out.

"We are all hard working or lower or middle class, we are hardworking American people, we cannot afford these kinds of prices," Francis said.