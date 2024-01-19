Weld County and other communities in Colorado handing out free radon tests

Colorado couple has been testing home for radon

As part of an initiative to get more homes tested for radon, Weld County and other communities across Colorado are handing out free radon tests.

Radon is a gas that can cause cancer in humans. It is caused by disruption to uranium which is often trapped in the dirt below our homes.

"Because Radon is an odorless gas you don't know about it. It is important that is checked out," said Maddie Heil, a Weld County resident who has tested her home.

Maddie, and her husband Ron, have taken advantage of Weld County's free tests.

"Ron's family has a history of cancer, and radon is a huge contributor to cancer," Maddie said. "We know the kit could be very expensive, but we really go through the health department. Because it is free."

January is a great time to test your home as the air is more likely to have a higher concentration.

During warmer months people are more likely to have their doors or windows open, bringing fresh air into their home. During January people more commonly have their doors and windows closed, increasing the detection in homes with radon levels.

Homes with greatest concern for radon are those with basements and crawl spaces. But, Weld County's Gabri Vergara said even mobile homes in pads can be exposed to radon.

"One of the things about radon is it is a very fixable problem," Vergara said.

Vergara said Weld County initially used state funding to buy hundreds of tests.

"Those went within a matter of days," Vergara said. "So we purchased an additional 840."

The Heils said they learned their home needed a mitigation system, and they were able to install a system that helped make their home a safe place to be.

"Prevention is key. Whatever we can do to reduce cancer, I think that is important," Maddie said.

For more information visit the links below.

Weld County Radon Program

Free Test Kits for Weld County Residents

Colorado Low Income Radon Mitigation Assistance (LIRMA) Program