Larimer Humane Society steps up as Humane Society of Weld County dissolves the organization

The board of the Humane Society of Weld County has decided to dissolve the organization. The announcement was made through a Facebook post saying the organization will "transfer its assets to Larimer Humane Society, effective October 2, 2023."

The Larimer Humane Society has already been helping Weld County for about a year to keep their doors open. But now they're stepping it up to make sure animals all across Northern Colorado can find their forever homes.

At the Larimer Humane Society 8-year-old Ryker Holden recently found his new best friend, Benji.

"My dad was looking on the website and he found Benji...his original name is Otter, and we were like, we have to get that dog," said Holden.

It's an experience the Larimer Humane Society wants community members in Weld County to continue to have, which is why they are stepping up.

Judy Calhoun, CEO at the Larimer Humane Society believes this a step in the right direction.

"As a nonprofit, we're a mission-based organization as part of our mission, we did not want Weld County communities to be without critical services and to lose those critical services," said Calhoun.

Through adoption fees, fundraising efforts, and some of their own funds, the organization looks to support Weld County's humane society which will still be available to community members, just under different management in October.

"Since January through the end of May, we took in 545 animals from Greeley, Evans, and unincorporated Weld County. Last year, that same timeframe it was 191 animals, so the intake has just increased and right now the Weld County is very limited in their ability to take in owner surrenders because their priority is the stray animals," said Calhoun.

Last year Weld County saw a 23% increase in the number of stray animals coming into their shelter, leading them to face challenges in meeting current and future demands.

"We have the expertise or the experience and the resources to help continue those critical services, but I also want to emphasize we very much want to hear from the community in terms of what they need, what they're looking for, in an animal welfare organization in their community," said Calhoun.

As they continue to help thousands of animals find their forever homes, like Benji did.

For the next four months the Larimer Humane Society will continue to help Weld County financially and with resources.

It's important to be clear on the fact that the facility will still be open during this transition. By the end of the year Larimer County will be caring for about 12,000 animals.

Larimer is prepared to invest the necessary resources to provide services for any pet in need, including hiring additional staff at the Evans shelter.

The combined humane society will also have a different name by October.