Watch CBS News
Local News

Next weather system could bring rain and snow to Denver

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Next weather system could bring rain and snow to Denver
Next weather system could bring rain and snow to Denver 03:21

After a mild start to the weekend today will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain/snow mix later today. Daytime highs will be slightly cooler today compared to Saturday with daytime highs in the mid 40s. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Today we will see snow in the mountains and it will be heavy from time to time making travel difficult.  A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in effect through Monday in the mountains. The San Juan mountain range could receive up to 16 inches of snow. 

winter-alerts.png
CBS

In the Front Range, rain showers will pass by in the afternoon. This evening as temperatures drop the rain could transition to snow. Little to no accumulation expected, but we could see half an inch to an inch of snow in some areas. 

nam-fr-snow.png
CBS

If you are heading to the MLK Day Marade on Monday morning at City Park will be in the 30s. 

day-3.png
CBS

On Monday we are expecting dry conditions in the metro area before another storm system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We are still monitoring the track of this storm, but at this time it looks like it could bring several inches of snow to the Denver metro area. We have a First Alert Weather Day Possible on Wednesday. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanandrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 8:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.