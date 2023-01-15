Next weather system could bring rain and snow to Denver

After a mild start to the weekend today will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain/snow mix later today. Daytime highs will be slightly cooler today compared to Saturday with daytime highs in the mid 40s.

CBS

Today we will see snow in the mountains and it will be heavy from time to time making travel difficult. A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in effect through Monday in the mountains. The San Juan mountain range could receive up to 16 inches of snow.

CBS

In the Front Range, rain showers will pass by in the afternoon. This evening as temperatures drop the rain could transition to snow. Little to no accumulation expected, but we could see half an inch to an inch of snow in some areas.

CBS

If you are heading to the MLK Day Marade on Monday morning at City Park will be in the 30s.

CBS

On Monday we are expecting dry conditions in the metro area before another storm system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We are still monitoring the track of this storm, but at this time it looks like it could bring several inches of snow to the Denver metro area. We have a First Alert Weather Day Possible on Wednesday.

CBS