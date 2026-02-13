"Water for Elephants" features sky-high acrobatics at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Most musicals are known for their songs, dances, and costumes, but the show at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts right now has some amazing acrobatics as well.

Water for Elephants is a show about a man who loses everything, then hops on a train that's attached to a traveling circus.

Students from Saint Anne's Episcopal School in Denver were invited to watch the acrobats warm up before Thursday's matinee.

"It's just a really cool thing for them to come see live theater, especially since there's so many different communities coming together," said Summer Severin, who's the show's dance captain. "It's a very ambitious thing that we're trying to do here at Elephants. It's acrobatics and musical theater and puppetry. It's all the things."

"Water for Elephants" is on stage at the Buell Theatre until Feb. 22. You can get tickets here.