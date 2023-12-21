WATCH: Nikola Jokic makes rare appearance in commercials with teammate Peyton Watson

By Austin Nivison

(CBSSPORTS)- Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic hasn't done much in the way of endorsement deals, despite his status as a two-time MVP and NBA champion. That has changed recently, with Jokic starring alongside Nuggets teammate Peyton Watson in two commercials for Hotels.com.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic starring alongside Nuggets teammate Peyton Watson in a commercial for Hotels.com. Hotels.com

After shying away from ads for the majority of his career, Jokic was able to flex his acting muscles alongside Wilson. In his small screen debut, Jokic is walking with Wilson throughout a hotel pool area, comparing different spots to seats in an NBA arena.

As you might expect, Jokic has a VIP spot reserved for himself.

Nikola Jokic in a commercial 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dXRRarVwzU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 19, 2023

The second ad plays on Jokic's love of horses, with the two-time MVP walking a pony around in a hotel, despite Wilson's reservations about it. The cherry on top is the hotel pianist playing Ginuwine's "Pony" in the background.

Babe wake up there’s a new Nikola Jokić and Peyton Watson commercial for @hotelsdotcom pic.twitter.com/6Kl5xlo3tZ — Katy Winge (@katywinge) December 19, 2023

For whatever reason, Jokic hadn't been seen much outside the court in his career, at least until now. In his 623 career games, Jokic has averaged 20.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

Throughout the Nuggets' championship run in 2023, Jokic averaged a whopping 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. That's probably worth an endorsement deal or two.