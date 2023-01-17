Watch Colorado State of the State speech by Gov. Jared Polis

Gov. Jared Polis delivered the Colorado State of the State speech late Tuesday morning. He outlined where the state stands and what's coming next.

Watch the complete speech in the videos below:

Housing was one of the main topics of the speech. Tackling the high interest rates Colorado residents are facing is one of Polis's goals for the current legislative session.

Polis was sworn in for his second term last week. His campaign for re-election focused on the changes he made in his first term -- from transportation funding to carrying Colorado through the pandemic.

In Tuesday's speech the governor also addressed public safety and education issues.

