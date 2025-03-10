Warmer than normal in Colorado with High Fire Danger for some this week

Spring-like warmth across the state with high fire danger for some on Monday

If you liked the weather on Sunday, there is a good chance you'll enjoy the Spring-like week we have in store. High temperatures on Monday will be roughly 15 to 25 degrees warmer than normal, topping out in the low to mid-70s for most of the Denver metro area.

CBS

While it will be a little breezy this afternoon across the state, there are several places in particular to watch for Monday. Parts of Larimer County, Weld County, Logan County-Sedgwick County, and Phillips County in Northern Colorado are under Red Flag Warnings from 11 a.m. on Monday until 7 p.m. Monday. Humidity will drop as low as 9%, with wind gust potential up to 35 mph.

Red Flag warnings are also South of the Denver area for parts of Teller County, Lake County, Chaffee County, El Paso County, Pueblo County, Huerfano County, Crowley County, and Kiowa County. From noon Monday until 6 p.m. Monday, humidity could dip as low as 5%, with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

CBS

Elevated fire weather is also present along the foothills and across some Denver and Boulder neighborhoods, where more spotty, gusty winds could occur.

CBS

The weather throughout the week will remain warmer than normal and will stay dry until an incoming storm system reaches Colorado by Friday. This strong low-pressure system has the potential to pack quite a punch when it comes to strong winds. While it is still a little way out, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for some rain and possible snow that could lead to blizzard conditions for Eastern Colorado.

Friday is a possible First Alert Weather Day.