Warm winter brings surge in use, operational changes at Aurora parks

From busy playgrounds to packed golf courses, Parks and Recreation leaders say this season looks nothing like a typical Colorado winter. The unusual season is changing how people use outdoor facilities and how the City of Aurora manages them.

"This has been very warm, very dry, very windy winter. It's very much a different year than we're used to, but we've been planning for uncertainty," said Brian Green, director of Aurora Parks, Recreation and Open Space.

Instead of snow-covered fields and quiet parks, Aurora is seeing an early wave of visitors taking advantage of spring-like weather. Neighborhood parks, playgrounds, and courts are all seeing increased use, especially with families out for spring break.

Green says even something as simple as weed growth is happening earlier than expected.

Golf courses are seeing some of the biggest changes. Across Aurora's five courses, the number of rounds played in February jumped about 50% compared to last year.

"We're used to maybe having snow on the courses and closures because of that," Green said. "But we're seeing no snow, no closures."

While it may feel like spring, much of the grass is still in a dormant winter state, making it more vulnerable to damage. To protect turf, the city has made adjustments, including restricting the use of golf carts and requiring players to walk the course.

"Golf carts do more damage to the turf when it's in this dormant condition," Green said. "It's not really ready for that kind of traffic yet."

Golfers are noticing the difference.

"The grass is super dry," said golfer Duffy Strobos. "You have to play in front of the hole. You can't stop the ball as well. It's definitely more challenging."

Still, many say they're happy to be out.

"I played 10 times in January. That does not usually happen," Strobos said.

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The increased activity is also raising concerns about water use, especially as Colorado continues to face dry conditions. Aurora Parks and Recreation works closely with Aurora Water to carefully manage irrigation, limiting water use, even if that means the grass may not look as green as usual.

"We're being very miserly with our water," Green said. "If the drought continues, we will see those aesthetic differences."

Crews have already begun early watering in high-use areas like tees and greens to keep them playable, but overall, the focus remains on conservation.

Despite the uptick in visitors, staffing levels have not significantly changed, at least not yet.

What has increased is the need for maintenance, particularly trash removal, as more people head outdoors earlier in the season.

"We're seeing an uptick in the need for litter control," Green said. "If I could ask anything, it would be for the public to pack in what they pack out."

The department is in the process of hiring seasonal workers, but officials say it takes time to ramp up staffing for the busy months ahead.

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While the warm weather is a welcome break for many, it also highlights longer-term challenges.

City leaders say they've been planning for more extreme and unpredictable weather patterns for years, investing in more efficient irrigation systems and exploring the use of native grasses that require less water.

For now, officials are encouraging residents to enjoy the early spring-like conditions while being mindful of the strain on resources.

"These days are kind of like little blessings," Green said. "Get out and enjoy the parks, but leave them better than you found them."