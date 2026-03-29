Colorado veteran completes 20+ mile walk to Denver International Airport to show support for TSA workers

A Colorado veteran embarked on an unusual walk on Friday in an effort to boost the spirits TSA workers who have been working under difficult circumstances for more than a month.

Air Force vet Big Tony walked from a starting point near I-25 all the way to Denver International Airport, which covered more than 20 miles. He departed during the day on Friday with a large American flag draped over his shoulder and was escorted by a Denver police car for part of the way. He kept at it overnight and didn't complete the walk until Saturday morning.

"I walk (each) mile to get a feel for what they're going through," he said.

When he arrived, he gave those Transportation Security Administration workers donated gift cards, food and other items that he purchased with money he raised through the walk.

TSA workers have been doing their jobs without pay for more than 40 days during a partial government shutdown.

"People don't understand the magnitude of this shutdown," said Big T.

The shutdown is still in effect, but late Friday President Trump signed an executive action to pay those workers, saying the situation at U.S. airports that has been going on threatens the nation's security and rises to the level of an emergency. Workers with TSA will begin to get paid at the start of this current workweek as a result.

Even with that update, Big T says the workers still face numerous challenges.

"Their credit is shot. Once they miss a payment on their car or their house or mortgage, whatever, how are you going to recover a 750 FICO score that's going to go down into the toilet?" he said.

During his walk, Big T told a CBS Colorado news crew that while it was long, it wasn't lonely thanks to organizations and businesses who donated to his cause. That includes an auto shop that has been providing necessary service to TSA workers' vehicles for free.

"As Americans, we hate to see people being taken advantage of," he said.

Big T said he is raising awareness for the TSA workers' plight because he knows many used to be in the military prior to joining the agency.

"We're not going to leave a veteran out there stranded through no fault of their own," he said.