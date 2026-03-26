TSA workers in Colorado resort to desperate measures during DHS shutdown: 'We're falling apart inside"

The average TSA wait time over the past few weeks at Denver International Airport has been just 12 minutes. Passengers have come and gone as usual. However, for TSA workers the story is much different.

"As officers, we're also not allowed to engage with you and tell you how we feel," said TSA union regional Vice President Angela Grana.

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"We're not allowed to have that conversation with you. We have to keep our smile on our face and act like nothing is happening. That's our protocol, and we can do that. We're falling apart inside, believe me, we're falling apart."

For the second time in a matter of a few months, TSA workers are pressing on without pay. Grana says agents are still paying off debt accrued from the 43-day federal shutdown that ended last November.

"Still trying to catch up from all the finance charges, all the late fees."

Now, the Department of Homeland Security shutdown has surpassed 40 days.

"There's nobody telling us it's going to be okay. There's nobody saying 'I'll help pay your bills.' Sorry. Now I'm going to get emotional because it hurts," Grana said.

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The toll for some is becoming too much. According to Grana, some airport agents are now sleeping at the airport because they can't afford gas for their vehicles.

"They hang their uniforms up in their locker, and they just put on whatever and go lay down," she added. "They're selling their car because they have to put food or roof on their head, over their head. They're selling their plasma. Come on. And then, of course, they're wanting to commit suicide."

She also says travelers' safety is at risk.

"The bad guys are watching all of this by the way," Grana warned. "If I'm distracted and I'm not focused on that X-ray, absolutely, and I'm overworked because I've already done a 10-hour shift, because I have to cover those that didn't show up."