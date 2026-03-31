Some Coloradans struggling to get by as some DHS employees still remain unpaid during partial government shutdown

Forty-five days after the start of the partial government shutdown, some TSA workers finally got their first paychecks. However, for tens of thousands of other Department of Homeland Security workers, they are still facing the heavy reality of not receiving a single paycheck.

"A government job used to be secure. It used to be predictable, and they've removed those two elements," said one Denver area resident whose wife is a federal worker.

CBS Colorado spoke with two spouses whose partners are both essential workers under DHS.

"It's been really difficult. We've cut back everywhere we can, but there's only so much that we can cut back," said Staci, whose husband works for DHS. "It's been really frustrating and scary at this point, because it's unclear if we're going to be able to pay our mortgage on Wednesday."

CBS

Staci feels like her husband and other essential workers have been forgotten during this shutdown while he continues to work long hours without pay.

"He's a veteran," she said. "He's kept that spirit of service and wanting to help people and now we, just, not even need help from the federal government, just what they owe us for the work that he's done."

It's a paycheck they need now more than ever to support themselves as much as their daughter.

"We've been living on credit cards to try to make ends meet and that's impacting our credit a lot and those cards are about maxed out," said Staci. "My daughters missed out on summer camp because those registration fees were due on March 17, and we didn't have money to pay for that. She's neurodivergent, so summer camp gives her a lot of the structure and resources that she needs to be able to function and socialize."

For one husband, who chose to remain anonymous while interviewing with CBS Colorado, he says it's seeing his wife put in the hours without pay that hurts him the most.

"She's in support staff and she's very good at her job, and she takes care of a lot of people without thought of herself," he said.

Staci says she wants the government to establish legislation that will continue to pay federal workers during a shutdown.

"Just like everybody at some point, the bill comes due and you can't just avoid it forever," she said.

In speaking out, they hope others in the community will recognize how many more families are struggling beyond those we see at the airport.

"It's great that TSA is going to be paid, but it feels like we've been forgotten about," said Staci.

The DHS workers who are continuing to work without pay include FEMA, Coast Guard and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency employees.