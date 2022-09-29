Watch CBS News
Local News

Fore! Hey, bear! Video shows three bears playing and wrestling on Colorado golf course

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Video shows bears playing and wrestling on golf course
Video shows bears playing and wrestling on golf course 00:21

When hiking in bear country, it's a good idea to say "hey bear," every so often. When you hit your golf ball, you might want to shout, "fore!" But what happens when you're golfing in bear country?

The country club at Castle Pines had some wild visitors hit the links Wednesday.

6p-kcnc-newscast-wednesday-clean-feed-frame-41051.jpg
Courtesy

Video captured three bears playing on the golf course, wrestling and galloping around.

Eventually, they make their way to the putting green, with one bear nabbing the flagstick.

RELATED: 'Bear Aware' gets a boost from a new source of funding in an effort to reduce bear-human conflicts

First published on September 29, 2022 / 9:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.