Watch CBS News
Local News

Victims in unsolved shooting at a Colorado state park identified as a 29-year-old and a 20-year-old

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

2 dead after shooting at Lake Pueblo in southern Colorado
2 dead after shooting at Lake Pueblo in southern Colorado 00:19

The identities of the victims in a double shooting at a state park were released by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Monday. It happened early Friday morning at Lake Pueblo State Park and the shooter so far has not been identified.

fri0158-crimevocolakepueblo-frame-730.jpg
  Two people were shot and killed early Friday at Lake Pueblo State Park. CBS

 The shooting deaths of Dustyn Courtney, 29, and Trevion Lucas, 20, are under investigation. Both victims were from Pueblo.

The CBI says the person who shot Courtney and Lucas was a male. They said he got into a fight with Courtney on the north side of the lake before the shooting happened. It's not clear so far why Lucas was targeted by the gunman. The man took off after the shooting and so far hasn't been captured.

Autopsies on Courtney's and Lucas's bodies are scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

"Agents are continuing to conduct witness interviews in hopes of identifying the suspect," the CBI wrote in a news release. 

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 2:35 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.