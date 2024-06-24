Victims in unsolved shooting at a Colorado state park identified as a 29-year-old and a 20-year-old

2 dead after shooting at Lake Pueblo in southern Colorado

2 dead after shooting at Lake Pueblo in southern Colorado

2 dead after shooting at Lake Pueblo in southern Colorado

The identities of the victims in a double shooting at a state park were released by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Monday. It happened early Friday morning at Lake Pueblo State Park and the shooter so far has not been identified.

Two people were shot and killed early Friday at Lake Pueblo State Park. CBS

The shooting deaths of Dustyn Courtney, 29, and Trevion Lucas, 20, are under investigation. Both victims were from Pueblo.

The CBI says the person who shot Courtney and Lucas was a male. They said he got into a fight with Courtney on the north side of the lake before the shooting happened. It's not clear so far why Lucas was targeted by the gunman. The man took off after the shooting and so far hasn't been captured.

Autopsies on Courtney's and Lucas's bodies are scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

"Agents are continuing to conduct witness interviews in hopes of identifying the suspect," the CBI wrote in a news release.