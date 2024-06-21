2 dead after shooting at Lake Pueblo in southern Colorado

Two people were shot and killed early Friday at Lake Pueblo State Park. Witnesses said the gunman ran away and no suspects have been arrested.

The shooting happened after midnight at the Sailboard Beach area of the north shore of the lake not far from the dam. That's where a group was fishing from shore.

"CPW received a call for help at 12:45 a.m. and responded immediately," said Joe Stadterman, Park Manager at Lake Pueblo, in a statement. "In addition, deputies from Pueblo County Sheriff responded along with emergency responders.

Responding officers found two victims and that's when the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was called to assist Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

"We believe there is no threat to guests in the park at this time," Stadterman said. "However, there is no suspect in custody."

Although the park, campgrounds and marinas remain open, Sailboard Beach and the waters around it remain closed indefinitely because of the ongoing investigation.