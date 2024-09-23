Watch CBS News
Colorado jurors find Boulder grocery store shooting gunman guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Jurors reached a verdict Monday afternoon in the Boulder grocery store shooting trial. The jury found Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa guilty of shooting and killing 10 people at the South Table Mesa King Soopers on March 22, 2021, in addition to guilty verdicts on several other charges. 

Jurors had to determine whether Alissa, the gunman who admitted to the shooting, was legally sane at the time of the attack.

Jurors also found the gunman guilty on several other counts of attempted first-degree murder. 

Alissa was arrested at the scene.

Testimony for the prosecution included witnesses who were in the store at the time of the shooting and police officers who were first on scene after reports of the shooting. 

Defense attorneys maintained that Alissa was suffering from a mental illness and didn't know right from wrong on the day of the shooting.

Opening statements in the trial began Sept. 5. 

Alissa pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to dozens of charges including 10 counts of first-degree murder.

