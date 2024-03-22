Victims remembered 3 years after shooting at Boulder King Soopers

Friday marked three years since the deadly shooting at the King Soopers store on Table Mesa in Boulder. A gunman shot and killed 10 people at the store on March 22, 2021.

Those being remembered are Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65; 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jody Waters.

The Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, made another court appearance on Jan. 12, as the state's Department of Human Services asked for more time to evaluate his sanity.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting.

In court, the state's Department of Human Services asked for more time to assess the suspect's insanity, as the report was due on Jan. 8. The department wants a 114-day extension for evaluation with Alissa being due back in court in June.

Generous Coloradans donated $4.8 million to a nonprofit called the Colorado Healing Fund after the tragedy.

Now, the Healing Fund is planning to give victims and families of the people who were killed another round of money from those donations in the coming weeks.

But those families feel the Colorado Healing Fund hasn't been transparent about how it's managing that money.

Victims' families have a lot of unanswered questions, and it's not the first time these concerns have come up with this organization.

The head of the Healing Fund told CBS News Colorado Investigative Reporter Kati Weis that the Boulder Strong Resource Center is now asking for less funding, however, questions about why the decrease in funding is happening have not yet been answered.

A new report, just obtained by CBS News Colorado, shows there's now $833,297 remaining in the Boulder shooting donations account, which the Healing Fund manages. That's an increase of about $200,000 since the summer of 2023.

"Shock and disbelief, I guess it was," he recalled. "My daughter called me and said, 'there's a shooting at the King Soopers where she shops every day, and she's not calling me back, and she always calls me back,' so she said right away, 'she's dead.'"

CBS News Colorado asked the governor's office if it still is in support of the fund or if there are any plans in the works for more oversight and didn't receive a response.

Alissa's trial is scheduled for August.