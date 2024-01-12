Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect appears in court, Department of Human Services asks for more time to evaluate insanity

The Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect made another court appearance on Friday afternoon.

Shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting at King Soopers back in 2021 where 10 people died.

In court, the state's Department of Human Services asked for more time to assess the suspect's insanity, as the report was due on Jan. 8. Now, the department wants a 114-day extension for evaluation with Alissa being due back in court in June. Alissa's trial is scheduled for August.

A judge ruled Alissa will stand trial on Nov. 14, and during the preliminary hearing, the defendant pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity via his attorney.

During the preliminary hearing in Boulder, a detective described in great detail how the defendant allegedly shot and killed 10 people including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. The detective then described the attempted murder of numerous other store employees and customers.

The judge heard testimony about people hiding on store shelves and running out the back to avoid the gunman. One Boulder police officer shot the suspect in the leg. He then reportedly took off most of his clothes and surrendered.

Alissa was found mentally competent to stand trial back in October. The preliminary hearing on Nov. 14 was held to determine if there was enough evidence for trial, and the judge ruled there was.