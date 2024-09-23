Colorado judge hands down maximum sentence -- 10 life sentences plus 1,334 more years -- to King Soopers shooter

A judge in Colorado on Monday imposed the maximum sentence on the man who shot and killed 10 people in a grocery store in Boulder. The handing down of 10 life sentences plus another 1,334 years in state prison on top of that came a few hours after a jury convicted Ahmad Alissa on all 55 charges he faced.

The trial for the gunman included 10 days of testimony. The jury deliberated for approximately 6 hours over two days before coming to their verdict.

The mass shooting took place at the King Soopers on South Table Mesa on March 22, 2021. The victims included shoppers and workers, and also Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed when he responded to the crime scene. Other officers managed to detain the shooter despite taking rifle fire, and he was arrested at the scene.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said after the sentencing that Monday "marks the end of an incredibly long and painful journey for the victims."

"Today we bring what has been a really painful chapter in the criminal court to its rightful end," Dougherty said.

"Today marks justice in the criminal case, but I also recognize, as you do, that nothing will repair the harm, the damage and the trauma that the defendant inflicted upon (the victims' families)."

A plan for a mass shooting

Dougherty said the gunman planned the attack for several months beforehand. That included researching other mass shootings including the 2019 massacre at an Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and the Christ Church shootings in New Zealand.

"Make no mistake about it, folks. He was planning it since the very beginning of January 2021," he said.

The shooter lived in Arvada but for an unknown reason began planning to carry out his crime in a populated area in the nearby city of Boulder in the days leading up to the shooting.

After arriving at the grocery store -- likely "the first large public shopping center" he passed, according to the district attorney -- he picked his targets randomly in what Dougherty called "the ultimate act of cowardice."

Officer did "as they are trained to do"

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn spoke after the sentencing and praised the officers who were first to respond to the scene.

"As you've heard throughout this trial, our officers did exactly as they are trained to do. They drove as fast as they could to get there, and then when they got there they ran into that store towards gunfire while everyone else was running out," he said.

Redfearn said the training the officers had helped to end a shooting that could have resulted in even more deaths.

"It is a miracle that we did not lose more officers that day," he said.

He also thanked the members of Talley's family and circle of friends who came to the courthouse for much of the trial.

"To all of you, I want to thank you for your perseverence, strength and resilience as it is an inspiration to all of us," he said.

"Eric's life and sacrifice will live on forever."

Redfearn also paid his respects to the families of the nine innocent victims who were killed.

Governor says "justice is served"

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement after the verdict saying in part "Today, justice is served."

"Though I know this guilty verdict won't heal the pain so many of us feel, or bring back those who were killed, I hope that it can provide some peace," he wrote. "My thoughts are with the family members and friends of Eric Talley, Rikki Olds, Teri Leiker, Denny Stong, Suzanne Fountain, Tralona Bartkowiak, Neven Stanisic, Lynn Murray, Jody Waters, and Kevin Mahoney, as well as the entire Boulder community."