Venezuelans in Colorado cry foul over election results back home

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro claimed victory in Sunday's presidential election in that country. The opposition is also claiming victory, pointing to exit polling showing Maduro's challenger capturing a clear majority.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is questioning the outcome and asking for transparency.

"We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people," said Blinken.

Across Colorado, Venezuelan immigrants are watching closely and many are crying foul. They'd expressed hope for an end to the economic and political crisis that's spurred so much emigration from Venezuela.

CBS

The Target parking lot at Havana Street and Mississippi Avenue in Aurora had the aftermath of a rollercoaster night. Venezuelan immigrants had gathered there Sunday to watch the elections returns.

One group sweeping and picking up garbage said they don't want fellow Aurorans to think poorly of their countrymen. They were cleaning up the mess others left behind.

Augusto Colls said, "I want to do a solution of the problem, not the problem."

"Es un fraude total," said Genesis Salloum Rosas. She says Nicolas Maduro's victory declaration is a total fraud. She points to vote tallies she followed on social media showing overwhelming support for opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez.

CBS

She told CBS Colorado in Spanish, "We've had 25 years and we would have 6 more years of dictatorship that Venezuela will never get out of. That is why people are upset and in the streets protesting because they do not accept that this is the verdict."

Salloum Rosas showed CBS Colorado videos sent by friends of people taking to the streets back home. She says Venezuelans are desperate and that if the country continues on this path more people will flee the country.

Salloum Rosas's phone shows opposition leaders in Venezuela claiming an overwhelming victory in national elections. CBS

"With what is happening, if this government does not fall, it will be more than double the emigration that has occurred in recent years," she added.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement about the elections in Venezuela, saying in part: "I believe in the right to a free and fair election, and condemn the socialist dictator Maduro for depriving Venezuelans of their rights and their dignity, and stifling freedom. I stand in solidarity with Venezuelans across the world and urge the international community and America's allies to continue to put pressure on Venezuela's government as the election results clearly show irregularities…This should serve as a reminder of the importance of supporting leaders in our own country, and leaders across the world that support democratic electoral processes and recognize election results without casting shadows or planting seeds of doubt to manipulate the results."