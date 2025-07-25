More than 24,000 vehicles stolen in Colorado in 2024; why theft is down in 2025

More than 24,000 vehicles stolen in Colorado in 2024; why theft is down in 2025

More than 24,000 vehicles stolen in Colorado in 2024; why theft is down in 2025

Across Colorado, vehicle theft is on the decline after years of increases, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP reports that in 2023, there were 32,976 thefts. In 2024, there were 25,200. The agency is reminding everyone to keep their guards up because the goal for theft is zero.

A robber dressed in black holding crowbar at a driver in a car. Car thief concept. / Getty Images

CSP says between 40% to 50% of stolen vehicle calls come from people not locking their doors. The biggest issue comes from drivers assuming they locked their doors and not going back to check.

Colorado State Patrol

July is Auto Theft Prevention Month, so CBS Colorado is sharing some resources. There are programs, including Denver Track and Aurora Metro Track, that help with vehicle recovery and prevention.

CSP says the best practices are making sure your vehicles are clean to make it less desirable to thieves. Also, steering wheel locks make a big difference. CSP offers free steering wheel locks to all Colorado residents. You just need to provide proof of registration and insurance. The locations are as follows:

Lakewood, 700 Kipling St. #3000

Castle Rock, 4600 Castleton Ct.

Fort Collins, 3832 South I-25

All locations Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

CSP says AirTags help with locating or finding a stolen vehicle. In all scenarios and under no circumstances should you ever chase after your stolen vehicle.

Colorado State Patrol

"Often cases, we find auto theft to be the first in a series of crimes," Cale Gould, Public Outreach Coordinator for Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority. "Many turns into violence, including weapons, stolen weapons, and illicit drugs. All of that bleeds over into the everyday dangers that law enforcement faces when trying to recover stolen cars. That's something we want to warn the public off of."

CSP says 82% of stolen vehicles usually get recovered within the first month. The agency is reminding everyone of its Vehicle Assistance Program. This helps with insurance deductibles, vehicle towing, impound fees, vehicle repairs, and transportation.