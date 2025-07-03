Watch CBS News
Multi-car crash, vehicle fire closes portion of I-70 in Colorado's high country

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
/ CBS Colorado

A crash and vehicle fire closed a portion of I-70 in Colorado's high country on Thursday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed the vehicle fire closed westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 218 about 1:27 p.m. That's about a half mile west of Herman Gulch Road. 

A vehicle fire closed westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 218.  CDOT

Eastbound I-70 were closed west of the tunnels for about an hour-and-a-half. Those eastbound lanes reopened just before 2 p.m. 

According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, the preliminary investigation indicates a multi-vehicle crash has resulted in a vehicle fire. 

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route due to what is being called an extended closure and backups. 

