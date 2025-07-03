Multi-car crash, vehicle fire closes portion of I-70 in Colorado's high country

A crash and vehicle fire closed a portion of I-70 in Colorado's high country on Thursday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed the vehicle fire closed westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 218 about 1:27 p.m. That's about a half mile west of Herman Gulch Road.

A vehicle fire closed westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 218. CDOT

Eastbound I-70 were closed west of the tunnels for about an hour-and-a-half. Those eastbound lanes reopened just before 2 p.m.

According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, the preliminary investigation indicates a multi-vehicle crash has resulted in a vehicle fire.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route due to what is being called an extended closure and backups.