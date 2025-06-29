Vehicle fire causes wildland fire in Colorado, Highway 40 closed

Authorities in Colorado closed Highway 40 near Dinosaur on Sunday after a vehicle fire sparked a wildland fire in the area.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, an RV with a Ford F-150 in tow caught fire on the highway around 1 p.m. near milepost 9, fully engulfing both of them in flames. This sparked a wildland fire, causing the closure of east and westbound traffic on Hwy 40 between Milepost 3 at Dinosaur and Milepost 11 at Blue Mountain. Officials have named the wildland fire the Spencer Fire.

RV and truck destroyed by fire on Highway 40 Colorado State Patrol

Smoke from Spencer Fire seen from Highway 40 Colorado State Patrol

Firefighters working the Horse Draw Fire have responded to help the Artesia Fire Department with suppression efforts. The Moffat County Sheriff's Office asked drivers to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to battle the fire.

The sheriff's office advised drivers heading east to take Highway 64 as an alternate route, and those traveling west to take Moffat County Road 134.

No injuries were reported in the vehicle fire.