Everyone inside vehicle escapes unharmed before collision with train in Colorado

Driver, passenger escape unharmed after vehicle struck by train in Commerce City

Everyone inside a vehicle escaped unharmed before a collision with a train in Commerce City on Sunday night. According to investigators, South Adams County Fire Department crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 2 and 88th Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found one vehicle with moderate damage and a train that had stopped at the railroad crossing.

What happened leading up to that collision is being investigated.

What happened leading up to that collision is being investigated.