Everyone inside vehicle escapes unharmed before collision with train in Colorado
Everyone inside a vehicle escaped unharmed before a collision with a train in Commerce City on Sunday night. According to investigators, South Adams County Fire Department crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 2 and 88th Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
When crews arrived, they found one vehicle with moderate damage and a train that had stopped at the railroad crossing.
South Adams crews said everyone inside the vehicle was able to escape unharmed before the collision with the train happened.
What happened leading up to that collision is being investigated.