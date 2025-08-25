Watch CBS News
Everyone inside vehicle escapes unharmed before collision with train in Colorado

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Driver, passenger escape unharmed after vehicle struck by train in Commerce City
Everyone inside a vehicle escaped unharmed before a collision with a train in Commerce City on Sunday night. According to investigators, South Adams County Fire Department crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 2 and 88th Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

88th-train-vs-car-2-south-adams-fire-on-fb.jpg
Everyone inside the vehicle escaped unharmed before the collision with the train in Commerce City.  South Adams Fire

When crews arrived, they found one vehicle with moderate damage and a train that had stopped at the railroad crossing. 

South Adams crews said everyone inside the vehicle was able to escape unharmed before the collision with the train happened. 

88th-train-vs-car-3-south-adams-fire-on-fb.jpg
South Adams County Fire crews rushed to the collision between a train and vehicle in Commerce City on Sunday night.  South Adams Fire

What happened leading up to that collision is being investigated.   

