Vandal destroys interactive memorial for fallen soldiers in Fort Collins

A vandal has caused more than $12,000 in damages to a memorial dedicated to Colorado soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Recently someone smashed an interactive touchscreen at the Veteran Plaza of Northern Colorado, which previously was used to let the community learn more about veterans who gave their lives for freedom.

The display, located near the foothills west of Fort Collins in Spring Canyon Park, was created as part of a park where Gold Star families and others could peacefully pay their respects and learn more about American heroes.

However, just days after Sept. 11 memorials at the park, the Board of Directors got a call that their interactive memorial had been destroyed.

"We had over 7,000 names on it of veterans who served honorably," said Bob Loner, one of the Board of Directors for the non-profit. "It is a gut punch to us and what we do out here. We are out here honoring veterans and this transpired just days after 9/11."

Unfortunately, there is not a security system installed at the memorial, meaning there are not any known images of the vandal in question. However, police are investigating leads and tips.

There are two interactive screen installations at the park, which gave the non-profit the ability to transfer over the list of names of soldiers to the other screen. However, they are now trying to figure out how they will replace the broken screen.

The cost to repair the damaged property is set at over $12,000. Loner said the memorial is insured, but they are still trying to figure out how much of the bill will be covered.

Loner invited members of the public to donate to the memorial to assist with repairs. Anyone who wants to donate is encouraged to contact Loner by email at BLoner12@gmail.com, or they can visit the memorial's website at VeteranPlazaofNorthernColorado.org.

Any funds that exceed the price to repair the memorial will then be used to purchase a new surveillance video security system the non-profit now hopes to install.

While disheartened, Loner said he knows the actions of one vandal do not reflect the rest of the community.

"The community does support us. This is an isolated incident. Somebody who is not right in the head for whatever reason (did this)," Loner said. "We will continue to move forward and take care of the things we can control which is replacing the monitor and continuing to honor our veteran community."