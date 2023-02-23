Watch CBS News
Sports

Report: Denver Broncos to hire Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator

/ AP

Slow and steady wins the race. That has got to be Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's motto as he builds his staff at a leisurely pace.

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph of the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021.  Christian Petersen / Getty Images

There's a lot of focus right now on who could be leading the defense.

Vance Joseph is one of the candidates that has been brought in for a second interview. On Thursday, Peter Schrager from the NFL Network show Good Morning Football reported that a source informed them Joseph will in fact be hired as the new defensive coordinator.

vance-joseph2.jpg
CBS

Joseph was the defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals for the last four seasons, but the team hired a new head coach and decided to let Joseph go.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 10:22 AM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.