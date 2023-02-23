Report: Denver Broncos to hire Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator

Slow and steady wins the race. That has got to be Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's motto as he builds his staff at a leisurely pace.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph of the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

There's a lot of focus right now on who could be leading the defense.

Vance Joseph is one of the candidates that has been brought in for a second interview. On Thursday, Peter Schrager from the NFL Network show Good Morning Football reported that a source informed them Joseph will in fact be hired as the new defensive coordinator.

CBS

Joseph was the defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals for the last four seasons, but the team hired a new head coach and decided to let Joseph go.