Town of Vail takes another step to block Vail Resorts from building affordable housing

The Town of Vail is taking another step to block Vail Resorts from building affordable housing by citing the environmental protection of bighorn sheep.

For those not caught up on this story, check out CBS4's coverage from when the town council voted to condemn a plot of land east of town so Vail Resorts couldn't build on it.

On Tuesday, the town council voted to put in an emergency ordinance to freeze the same plot of land east of Vail, stopping any digging or drilling, or anything that would disturb the natural state of the land.

Town council's Jonathan Staufer said while the plan is still in motion to condemn the land, things could change, if the parties can come to an agreement.

"We will see, we would rather negotiate this discussion, but the community wants to protect this site," Staufer said. "The quality of life and the life of the big horned sheep, the condemnation is a tool to do that. "

Staufer has agreed that affordable housing is something to be chased fervently, but just not at this location. He claims Vail Mountain has not been responsive to their proposed other options for housing locations.

"We offered them a long list of things that have been offered, discussions on the Evervail site, which is west of Lion's Head, discussions on Middle Creek which is a property that is walking distance of Vail Village, discussions on residents of Mainville..." Staufer said. "It will be ready next year."

Meanwhile, Vail Resorts is claiming the same thing: that it has done its best to present options for affordable housing to the Town of Vail, but it's the Town of Vail that is not calling them back, not the other way around.

A quote provided from Vail Resort's Bill Rock at the Town Council's meeting Tuesday night goes as follows:

"Over the last several weeks, I have reached out to the Town Council formally and informally to engage in direct discussions about the six projects you [the Town of Vail] listed in your May 13, 2022 letter which you published in the Vail Daily. You have rejected all of my offers to meet… I'm here."

Vail Resorts still attests that their affordable housing project is necessary, as every single project available is necessary to fight the massive housing shortage in Vail. It still has offered to give the majority of the land up to the city as big horned sheep habitat, just not directly along the frontage road where they plan to build.

"We are confident our project can coexist with the big horned sheep just like the other projects and human activity in that area," John Plack, Senior Communications for Vail said.

Plack was also quick to point out that any other housing construction or additions to homes in the neighborhood a football field's length away from the site could be just as detrimental to the sheep, but are not being held to the same standard as their affordable housing plan.

Right now, Vail Resorts was not able to confirm whether or not there will be legal action taken against the Town of Vail in order to get the result they want. Both sides took a stance of "we want to work it out, the other side just needs to be willing to talk to us."