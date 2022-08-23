Vail Resorts will limit the number of day pass sales this upcoming ski season

They may be the most expensive way to buy your lift tickets, you walk up to the window and purchase a single-day pass at any Colorado ski resorts. Now, this year, Vail Resorts announced it's limiting those sales whether sold online or at ticket windows. Vail Resorts says, "lift tickets will be limited every day, across every resort, during the 2022/23 season in order to preserve the guest experience at each resort."

That means once a limited number of lift tickets are sold out for the day, no more "walk-ups" will be able to ski. Skiers and riders opt to buy single day tickets if they're visiting from out of town or if they want to take advantage of a powder day.

Jeff Gurney

Vail Resorts limited pass sales only a handful of times last season at its Colorado resorts.

Pass holders, including Epic Day Passes will not be limited. Vail Resorts says guests who enroll in ski school will also not be impacted.

The company announced opening dates for Crested Butte, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Vail earlier this week.

