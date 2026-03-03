Vail Resorts offer special rate for Gen Z as 2026-2027 Epic passes go on sale

In an effort to encourage more young skiers and snowboarders, Vail Resorts is offering a special rate for Epic and Epic Local Passes for the 2026-2027 season.

New pricing for teens and young adults (13 to 30-year-olds) offers a 20% discount on a full-priced pass. The company says it's working to make skiing and snowboarding more accessible to young travelers.

Vail Resorts

"The future of the sport depends on the next generation of skiers and riders, and it is our responsibility to create a more accessible pathway for them well into young adulthood," said Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts. "We know that young travelers, especially Gen Z, are prioritizing experiences when deciding how to spend their time and money – and we hope to make skiing and snowboarding an easy decision for them."

Vail Resorts said season-long pass holders who buy early will also get 10 Epic friend tickets for half off, and skiers and snowboarders who visited on a lift ticket this season can save up to $175 on their pass for next season.