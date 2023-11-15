U.S. Postal Inspection Service seeks public's help in locating 2 suspects who allegedly robbed letter carrier in Aurora

The United States Postal Inspection Service says it's seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a letter carrier back in September.

According to USPIS, the incident occurred on Sept. 1 when three suspects robbed the mail carrier near South Peoria Street and East Florida Avenue in Aurora.

USPIS says the alleged getaway driver who was identified as Dravell Ross, is in custody while the other two suspects remain on the loose.

The mail service is offering up to $150,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and convictions of the suspects.

United States Postal Inspection Service

USPIS also says the suspects are gang affiliated and advises to not approach them and call authorities.

USPIS National Headquarters plans to release a "Wanted Wednesday" video at 3 p.m. that will include videos of the suspects obtain after the incident, according to the mail service.

Anyone with additional information on the incident or knows the whereabouts of the suspects are encouraged to contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455.