U.S. Postal Service carrier who was robbed at gunpoint in Lakewood discusses incident

U.S. Postal Service carrier who was robbed at gunpoint in Lakewood speaks out on incident

U.S. Postal Service carrier who was robbed at gunpoint in Lakewood speaks out on incident

U.S. Postal Service carrier who was robbed at gunpoint in Lakewood speaks out on incident

In a message provided to CBS News Colorado, a U.S. Postal Service carrier says he feels bad for the police officers who shot and killed one of two teenage girls who robbed him at gunpoint on Monday.

The mail carrier also told CBS news Colorado that "he was sad about the loss of the child as well, because he has so many daughters of his own."

He has seven daughters and a son himself, along with nine grandchildren, with two more on the way.

The mail carrier was able to get to a house and call 911 and Lakewood police arrived quickly.

"The suspect immediately opened fire on our agents and our agents returned fire and hit the suspect. She was taken to a local hospital," Police spokesman John Romero told reporters Monday.

That female teenage suspect would later be pronounced dead at the hospital. One witness said she saw the other female suspect run from the scene.

"I saw her a few minutes later just booking down the street, just running. She had bright pink hair. She was real young, in her teens, early 20s maybe," said Amy Cole who lives nearby.

Police eventually caught up to the fleeing suspect in Frederick and arrested her. Lakewood police says the two had robbed the postal employee by taking some of his personal items.

It was not immediately clear if they were after items meant for delivery, but a USPS spokesman says no items were taken from the postal vehicle at the scene.

Police called this a rare daytime robbery that you don't see very often.

"He didn't deserve that. He's a mailman every day and mailmen don't get paid enough for any of this," Cole added.