U.S. 285 one of two highways undergoing major repairs after heavy rains in Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Recent rainfall has damaged more than one major highway in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation sent out an emergency contract to fix a washed out slope on Highway 285 near Parmalee Gulch in Jefferson County.

Crews placed reinforced steel bars under the highway to stabilize it.

Road crews install reinforced beams to stabilize U.S. Highway 285 in Jefferson County. Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT says this is a temporary repair and they'll work to fix it permanently sometime in this summer.

And in southwestern Colorado, Highway 133 saw a large split in the road from the recent heavy rains.

CDOT says it's working to repair that road too.

U.S. Highway 133 saw extensive damage after recent rains. Colorado Department of Transportation
First published on May 20, 2023 / 5:26 PM

