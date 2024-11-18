More than 400 Coloradans who work for UPS learn they are losing their jobs

Hundreds of UPS workers in Colorado are losing their jobs

Hundreds of UPS workers in the Denver area will be looking for new jobs in the new year. The company made the announcement on Monday and said it's part of an effort to move into a workflow that involves more automation.

UPS says it's going to temporarily close half of its facility in Commerce City while it makes changes. As a result, more than 400 people have learned they're losing their jobs.

Some could be hired back in new roles once the updates to the facility are made.

UPS is in the middle of an initiative to rely more on automated systems and significantly reduce its workforce.