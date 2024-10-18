Up to 2 feet of snow expected in Colorado's mountains this weekend

A strong, cold low-pressure system has moved into the region and is bringing big changes to Colorado's weather this weekend.

After a 24-day stretch of above-average, dry weather, most of the state is preparing for precipitation to move in. For the Denver metro area and Front Range, that will fall as rain beginning Friday afternoon.

The high country will be getting a taste of winter this weekend, potentially seeing as much as 2 feet of snow in some of our southern mountains.

Where weather could impact travel, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for some mountain areas south of I-70 this weekend. Most areas above 9000 feet should see around 1-3" this weekend.

Rain will likely begin along the I-25 corridor by mid-afternoon and continue through early Sunday morning, bringing as much as .5" of rain to the Front Range. While it isn't expected to be a total washout of a weekend, it will certainly start on a cooler, wetter note.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will only warm into the low to mid-50s, a nearly 20-degree drop from the 70s that have dominated the recent forecast.

Sunday will bring near-normal temperatures, and clearing cloud cover, and by next week the sunshine and 70s will return.