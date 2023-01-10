Why CU researchers say gardening could have a positive impact on your health

Researchers at the University of Colorado have wrapped up a study that shows gardening can have a positive impact on your health. The study, funded by the American Cancer Society, shows that those who started gardening ate more fiber and got more physical activity.

Both of those are considered ways to reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases. Those who gardened also experienced a reduction in stress levels and anxiety.

/ Getty Images

"These findings provide concrete evidence that community gardening could play an important role in preventing cancer, chronic diseases and mental health disorders," said senior author Jill Litt, a professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at CU Boulder, in a statement.

Until this study, it has been unclear whether healthier people tend to garden or if gardening influences health.

In this study, 291 non-gardening adults, the average age of 41, were recruited from the Denver metro area. More than a third were Hispanic and more than half came from low-income households.

They were assigned to a community gardening group after the final spring frost and given supplies along with an introductory gardening course. By the fall, they were eating more fiber and had increased their physical activity level.

The findings from the study were published Jan. 4 in the journal Lancet Planetary Health.