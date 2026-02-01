As Park City rolls credits on Sundance Film Festival, Colorado gets ready for its premier

This week marks the end of the Sundance Film Festival's historic stay in Utah, and fans are soaking in their final films. Meanwhile, Boulder officials, filmmakers and educators are seeking opportunities for next year's festival when it makes its premiere in Colorado.

Visitors at the festival told CBS Colorado how much joy it has brought them through the years.

CBS

"It's meant so much, and it's always fun to see all the people who come from all over the world," shared one visitor.

Another shared their love of movies and said they've been attending the festival for over 20 years.

"We live in Salt Lake, so this has been such a fun yearly tradition," another visitor shared.

After more than 40 years in Park City, Sundance is moving to Boulder, Colo. Early in this year's festival, Sundance Senior Programmer and Director of Strategy John Nein said they're already getting ready for the move.

"When we approached what the festival would look like in Boulder, there are things that are important to us," said Nein. "And one of those things, and this is something that is so much a part of this festival, is that people walk up and down the street. There's, it's a play, it's a feeling of community."

The Colorado community is also getting ready for next year. University of Colorado Boulder journalism professor Ross Taylor came to get a first look. Taylor says the experience has been eye-opening.

"It's one thing to see it from afar or to think about it in a distance, but when you're here on the ground, and you see it in person, you just think, 'Gosh, there's so many possibilities for all of us,'" Taylor shared.

CBS

He's already planning to bring those possibilities to campus.

"The idea of having the opportunity for students to volunteer at Sundance, to bring filmmakers, directors, cinematographers, into the classroom. It's such a wonderful opportunity for our students," said Taylor.

So now, as Park City's last dance comes to an end, locals hold on to the memories, as Boulder makes way for new ones.