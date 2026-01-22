Inspired by Sundance, University of Colorado Boulder students learn how to put on film festivals

In Boulder, University of Colorado students are excited for next year's Sundance Film Festival, which will be a great learning experience for putting together festivals of their own.

Sundance kicks off its last year in Utah this week, and students are studying hard. CU Boulder Associate Professor of Cinema Studies and Moving Image Arts Kelly Sears says there's a waiting list of students eager to get into this classroom.

CBS

"I knew there's a lot of interest in film festivals, but maybe not a lot of understanding about how they function," explained Sears.

After Sundance announced it would be moving to Boulder next year, Sears signed on to teach a course on similar festivals. She says this is the perfect opportunity for students to learn firsthand.

"We have a front row seat," Sears said. "I've gone to Sundance several times, and I often run into colleagues from other institutions who've brought their students there, and I've always thought, 'I wish I could bring CU students to Sundance.'"

CBS

That class focuses on more than just Sundance; it also highlights festivals around the world. A long list of guest lecturers signed up to speak to the class, including representatives from the Denver Film Festival, the Boulder International Film Festival, and, of course, Sundance.

Students are also tasked with creating their own festivals by the end of the year.

"They can think about everything from curation, location, funding, audience, community, engagement workshops, whatever they would want in their dream festival," said Sears.

CBS

Some students are diving into the world of cinema for the first time, while others, like Caroline Locke and Annaluna Grandt, are learning how to send their senior films out into the real world.

"I'm very much more creative, centered and driven and so, having someone really give you the tools [for], unfortunately or fortunately, the business practices that you need to know to be successful, it's really important," said Grandt.

The students hope to put what they learn into practice when the Sundance Film Festival comes next year.

"I'm hoping that, with the university being here, it'll really open those doors for students to go to those places," Grandt said.