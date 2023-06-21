Watch CBS News
Universal Preschool Program: 90% children matched to chosen providers in first 2 rounds

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Nearly 27,500 families accepted matches in first two rounds of Universal Preschool Colorado
More than 2,700 families have accepted matches in the first two rounds of Colorado's Universal Preschool program. That's according to the Department of Early Childhood. 

Kindergarten teacher helps a young boy paint a colorful mural using his handprint.
Preschool teacher helps a little boy paint flowers on a colorful exterior mural using his handprint. / Getty Images

Ninety percent of children were matched to their chosen providers. Children who are a year out from kindergarten are eligible for free preschool for up to 15 hours a week or about five half days. 

Families can go online, enter their information, and find providers either home-based, center-based, or school-based, and pick their top five to be matched with.

There is also a targeted program for families with 3-year-olds who meet at least one qualifying factor. To learn more or apply visit the state's https://cdec.colorado.gov/colorado-universal-preschool.  

There are still openings in every county in Colorado. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 12:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

