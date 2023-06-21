Universal Preschool Program: 90% children matched to chosen providers in first 2 rounds

Nearly 27,500 families accepted matches in first two rounds of Universal Preschool Colorado

More than 2,700 families have accepted matches in the first two rounds of Colorado's Universal Preschool program. That's according to the Department of Early Childhood.

Preschool teacher helps a little boy paint flowers on a colorful exterior mural using his handprint. / Getty Images

Ninety percent of children were matched to their chosen providers. Children who are a year out from kindergarten are eligible for free preschool for up to 15 hours a week or about five half days.

Families can go online, enter their information, and find providers either home-based, center-based, or school-based, and pick their top five to be matched with.

There is also a targeted program for families with 3-year-olds who meet at least one qualifying factor. To learn more or apply visit the state's https://cdec.colorado.gov/colorado-universal-preschool.

There are still openings in every county in Colorado.