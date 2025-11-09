U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigating death of Colorado wolf

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said an investigation is underway after a female gray wolf died in southwest Colorado last month.

They received a mortality alert for wolf 2506 on Oct. 30. The wolf was part of a group of wolves from British Columbia that were brought to Colorado in January.

Because gray wolves are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, it's illegal to harass, harm, or kill them without federal authorization. Officials said they will determine the wolf's cause of death following a necropsy and investigation.

The reintroduction of gray wolves into Colorado has been a controversial one. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has spent about $3 million to relocate 30 wolves to the state since 2023, nearly four times what voters were told it would cost when they approved the program in 2020.

Since then, there have been successes and setbacks. Three new wolf packs have formed following their reintroduction to the state, but there have also been incidents of depredation that have caused concerns among Colorado's ranchers. Several of the reintroduced wolves have died for various reasons, including encounters with other wildlife and gunshot wounds, but CPW says the number of wolves is still within expected levels.

The reintroduction program may be put on hold as lawmakers discuss whether importing wolves from Canada was a violation of CPW's federal permit.