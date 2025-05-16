Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms death of female gray wolf in northwest Colorado

On Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the death of the fourth gray wolf this year.

Officials said the female gray wolf, 2512-BC, died in northwest Colorado on May 15. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating her death. She was part of a group taken from British Columbia to Colorado.

Wolf 2512-BC is the fourth Colorado wolf to pass away this year. Two male wolves died in Wyoming in March and April, and a female died in Rocky Mountain National Park in May. At the time of her death, authorities said the number of wolves in the area was still within expected levels.

Three wolves brought to Colorado from Oregon died last year. A reward was offered for information on the shooting death of wolf 2309. Wolf 2307 died after a fight with another wolf, but a necropsy revealed that the wolf had also suffered a gunshot wound. Authorities said wolf 2303 likely died after a mountain lion attack.

CPW said the final determination of wolf 2512-BC's cause of death will be made once a necropsy and investigation have been completed.

Because gray wolves are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, it's illegal to harass, harm, or kill them without federal authorization.