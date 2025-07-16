Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirm formation of three new wolf packs

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that three new wolf packs have formed following their reintroduction to the state.

A slideshow set to be presented at the agency's next meeting Thursday night lists the packs as the "One Ear Pack" in Jackson County, the "King Mountain Pack" in Routt County and the "Three Creeks Pack" in Rio Blanco County. It's unclear how many pups have been born in each pack.

The presentation also includes illustrations of pack movements and a list of wolf deaths since April of last year, including four in 2024 and another six deaths this year.

One male from the Copper Creek Pack in Pitkin County was killed earlier this year after it was connected to three different livestock attacks. Officials said no more wolves from the pack will be killed unless they attack more livestock.